Following Dunkirk, Harry Styles Has Finally Landed His Next Movie

While Don’t Worry, Darling will mark Harry Styles’ second movie (outside of appearing as himself in two documentaries and a concert film), there was a time where there was a different major motion picture looking to snag the singer. In summer 2019, it was reported that Disney was eyeing Styles to play Prince Eric in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, but he ended up turning down the role because he wanted to focus on his music. Instead, World on Fire’s Jonah Hauer-King will play Eric opposite Halle Bailey’s Ariel.