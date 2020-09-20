Why I'm Probably Going To Visit Disneyland When It Reopens

Our physical health is important, of course, but I've come to appreciate in the last few months just how important mental health is as well. Simply being on the grounds of Disneyland Resort would relieve a lot of the stress that's been building up throughout this year. When I say I'll probably go to Disneyland, I'm not even sure how much of my normal Disneyland activities I'll actually want to engage in. Whether I get in line for an attraction is still an open question (though I'll probably give in on Rise of the Resistance because I haven't had a chance to ride that yet), and I'll almost certainly skip the parade-like "cavelcades" if Disneyland has them, because there's no need to bother with those. What I'm really going to want to do is just walk down Main Street U.S.A. Maybe I'll have a meal at a socially distanced table at one of my favorite places to eat.