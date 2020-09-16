RoboCop Returns: 7 Quick Things To Know About The New RoboCop Movie

RoboCop Returns Will Be Connected To The Original But Not The Sequels Or Reboot

When people talk about the RoboCop franchise, they typically refer to the original. Well, people in that camp will be glad to know that RoboCop Returns is being written in a manner that acts like the two RoboCop sequels and the 2014 reboot don't exist. In early 2019, producer Ed Neumeier, who co-wrote the original script and wrote the first treatment for RoboCop Returns told HN Entertainment that the goal was to make a film that continues the story and tone of the 1987 cult classic and make it feel like was directed by Verhoeven right after the first movie came out.

In a separate interview with Zeitgeist Entertainment Magazine a year earlier in January 2018, Ed Neumeier was a little coy about the project, but did have this to say about the upcoming movie: