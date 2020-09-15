Why Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Carrie Coon Was Initially Hesitant To Join The Film

Yeah, that was certainly one of the things I was afraid of when I first was approached about it. I think of Dee Wallace in ET who is a wonderful actress who then sort of became – well, she actually went on, had a really interesting life, but, you know, she became sort of the franchise mom. And I thought about that, but Jason is smarter than that. Jason is the next generation, and he wrote a lot of fun for all of us, and it was one of the reasons I said yes to it. You know, she actually has a personality, a sense of humor and she does get in on the action, and that was really fun for me! I mean, I’m a Ghostbuster basically, which is insane! I grew up with that movie!