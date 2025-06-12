‘That’s A Portal.’ Someone Asked Candace Cameron Bure About Watching ‘Demonic’ Scary Movies, And She Did Not Hold Back

Decades after playing the oldest Tanner sister on the beloved sitcom Full House, Candace Cameron Bure continues to appear on our screens. In addition to her Great American Family movies that you can find on the 2025 TV schedule, she has appeared on Dancing with the Stars and conquered her fear of singing in front of people on The Masked Singer. Given her recent comments on “demonic” scary movies, however, I think it’s safe to say that’s one genre we won’t be seeing her in.

The topic of horror movies came up on The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, and the eponymous host did not mince words as she talked about some forms of media being a “portal” for dark forces. In her words:

Like if you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home. I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because to me, that’s just a portal.

Candace Cameron Bure has talked openly about her faith, and she often takes a conservative point of view when it comes to the entertainment industry — including her (and her husband’s) feelings on kissing other men in movies. The fact that she’s so familiar with the behind-the-scenes of it all does not change her views on the scary stuff. She continued:

Listen, I’m in the film industry. I understand how it all works. I know that movie specifically has a crew of 200 people, and they’re lighting it, and they’re adding the sound effects, and it’s makeup, and camera people and actors. However, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it, and I feel like it’s a portal that gets opened up and let in.

The actress seems comfortable staying firmly in the family-friendly lane, so I definitely won’t be looking for her name in any upcoming horror movies. Fans will, however, be able to see her again this Christmas, as she’s already started filming for the upcoming holiday season.

Candace Cameron Bure has talked about what it’s like filming Christmas movies in the summer heat (and honestly, if I had to wear jackets and scarves in the summer months, I’d probably be so unpleasant that you’d think I was a demonic portal). She admits that it’s “weird” that her job is Christmas 24/7, but said it doesn’t keep her from still loving the holiday.

In fact, she’s set to star in (at least) two GAF Christmas films later this year. In Timeless Tidings of Joy, CCB will play Ally, who inherits her grandmother’s shop, with her daughter Natasha Bure portraying a young version of her grandmother Joy. A second movie with the working title Home Sweet Christmas Wedding reunites her with Cameron Mathison for a sequel to 2024’s Home Sweet Christmas.

That’s sure to make Candace Cameron Bure’s fans happy, as well as the actress, as she stays away from scarier projects she wouldn’t be comfortable with. Keep an eye out for premiere dates for her GAF movies later this year.