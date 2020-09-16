Sam Heughan Seems Pumped For Outlander Co-Stars Caitriona Balfe’s Next Movie With Jamie Dornan

Leave a Comment
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe may bring to life one of TV’s greatest romances on-screen, but off-screen the two co-stars are also supportive of each others’ careers—at least when they aren’t joking about them. Case in point: News broke recently that Balfe would be starring opposite another rom-com great, Jamie Dornan, in an upcoming movie. Sam Heughan was nothing but excited for his Outlander partner.
Taking to Twitter, Caitriona Balfe first shared the news about the project, which will also feature Judi Dench, Ciarin Hinds, Dornan and now Balfe. Plus, it’ll loosely be based on the life of Sir Kenneth Branagh, who both wrote and will be directing the project. Of course, Sam Heughan had his own thoughts.
Adorable, and very gracious if I do say so myself. The movie, Belfast, will be loosely based on Kenneth Branagh’s growing up experience. The actor and director previously told Sunday Life that shooting during the restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic have been challenging, but the movie is full steam ahead. He noted:
I have written and will direct a new film called Belfast. It is partly set in the city and is a very personal movie about a place and people I love. Film-making in the time of Covid is challenging, but we hope this humorous and tender tale will find its way safely to the big screen. The production intends to film partly in Belfast and partly in England, where some of the story is set.
I know I’ve mentioned the fact that both Sam Heughan and Jamie Dornan have made careers out of being in steamy romance franchises with very active fanbases, but one fan also took Heughan’s supportive post further with a great comment I really wish I had thought of.
Both Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have risen in profile thanks to Outlander, landing movie gigs like Bloodshot and The Spy Who Dumped Me for Heughan and Ford v Ferrari for Balfe. Plus, Balfe got to do The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Heughan got to film Men in Kilts with Graham McTavish. With lots of additional good stuff on the horizon – the Sassanach whiskey, anyone? – it’s easy to see there are plenty of reasons to be supportive of one another.
Balfe also seems thankful for the Outlander experience and what it has brought herself and her co-star, recently sharing:
Meanwhile, Belfast had plans to get off of the ground quickly. Kenneth Branagh had mentioned he hoped to get the movie into production by the end of summer—aka just a few weeks after that interview. In addition, Outlander is prepping to get back to work. And from the sounds of things, it seems as if the cast is ready to get back. Lots of good things coming on the entertainment front and to see what movies will still -- hopefully -- be coming out before the end of the year, check out our full premiere schedule.