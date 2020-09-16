As Movies Continue To Be Delayed, Universal Is Actually Moving Up One Release

At this point in 2020, movie lovers have pretty much come to expect that a number of studios will continue to shift theatrical release plans for upcoming films as things continue to change with the global health crisis. In some cases, however, films have been given simultaneous PVOD releases or have just moved to that method of release exclusively. Well, in a surprising turn of events, Universal has now moved up one of its 2020 films, and it could have some implications for PVOD as well.