Disneyland's President Has Blunt Thoughts About California's Slow Movement Reopening Theme Parks

Disneyland Resort's theme parks have been closed for more than six months, and with the only other exception being Hong Kong Disneyland, all the other Disney theme parks, and many other theme parks run by other companies, are open all over the world. Disneyland had plans to reopen in July but the state of California reversed course after seeing a spike in coronavirus cases and has yet to issue guidelines that theme parks need to reopen in the state, and the new President of the Disneyland Resort is not hiding his frustration with the situation.