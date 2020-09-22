Upcoming Lin-Manuel Miranda Projects: The Movies, Music, And Shows The Hamilton Star Is Involved With

Following the immense success of Hamilton, it shouldn't come to any surprise to see Lin-Manuel Miranda dominating Hollywood. The multi-hyphenate talent is known for working tirelessly as an actor, writer, and producer. That tradition will continue with a broad number of intriguing films and TV shows set for release in the next few years.

Whether it's starring in a blockbuster HBO series, writing original music for a couple new Disney projects, bringing a passion project to life, or jumping behind the director's chair for a new Netflix musical, it's clear that Miranda is keeping himself plenty busy and we'll expect to see his talents extended to a wide variety of high-profile projects as his star continues to rise.

If you're a big fan of Miranda, then you've got a lot to look forward to in the months and years ahead. But it can also be hard to tell when some of these anticipated projects are expected to be released amid COVID-19 related delays. Nevertheless, we're here to let you know what upcoming projects Miranda has in store in the not-too-distant future.