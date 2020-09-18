Valiant Entertainment Head Dan Mintz Talks Bloodshot, R-Rated Comic Movies And The Future Of Valiant Comic Films

If it's important to the story and key to the story, I don't think that's going to stop us. I do believe that we’re a little grayer, a little edgier, a little more modern in the problems and the solutions, and sometimes lack of solutions. So I think that that naturally puts you in a little bit more of area. But you don't go into something saying, ‘Oh, this is going to be R, this is gonna PG-13’ necessarily. I think what you try to do is you try to say, ‘How can this story give that big adventure?’ Because you want it to be a big adventure too, right? Kind of adventure. But you also have to have that sense and sensibility in that voice that resonates as a Valiant piece. And you know, [the ratings] seem to change a bit anyway, I wouldn't even know how they came up with that stuff half the time… So you don't start in that so much.