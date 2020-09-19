That Time Emma Stone Smacked Her Easy A Co-Star ‘Many Times’ While Filming The Fake Sex Scene

Will Gluck (who also directed Fired Up! and Friends with Benefits) also said that the grunts Dan Bryd does in the movie were rerecorded in ADR because his grunts on set were “too hoarse.” Easy A was also originally rated R, with its curse word-count clocking in at 246 before they decided to make the film PG-13. All in all, Gluck said it was “one of the most innocent sex scenes” he’s ever done because its a fake sexual moment made from the perspective of people who have yet to have the experience.