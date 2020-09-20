Tenet Box Office: Christopher Nolan's New Film Still Hitting Big Overseas, But U.S. Struggles Continue

As noted by the trade report, five of the 10 highest grossing theaters showing Tenet this past weekend are located in California. The vast majority of venues in the state remain closed, but as they slowly start to slowly reopen it could result in a significant uptick in ticket sales for the Christopher Nolan film. The bad news is that process is going to be slow, and overall potential will be still limited by occupancy restrictions and other health and safety regulations. The good news is that there isn’t a surplus of competition from major upcoming releases, as Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 and Nia DaCosta’s Candyman moving in recent weeks means that the next blockbuster scheduled to arrive in theaters is Kenneth Branagh’s Death On The Nile, and that won’t drop until November 20.