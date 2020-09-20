Spider-Man Fan Art Turns Matthew McConaughey Into Green Goblin, And I Can’t Look Away

Marvel Studios’ and Sony’s Spider-Man franchise is going strong, as many have been pleased with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s interpretation of the iconic superhero. Aside from their appreciation of Tom Holland’s web-slinger, fans have also come to enjoy the villains he’s faced off with. With the third film on the way, most of us are curious as to who he’ll take on next, but it’s safe to say that the Green Goblin is a prime candidate fans would like to see. One fan has even taken the initiative and rendered the character with Matthew McConaughey in the role. And the result is pretty impressive.