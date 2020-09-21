Gary Oldman Has Been Hit With A Lawsuit Over Darkest Hour

For instance, there’s a scene in Darkest Hour where Gary Oldman’s Winston Churchill tries to coax a cat out from under a bed, and Ben Kaplan claims this same scene in the script he wrote. The lawsuit also notes that Kaplan’s script (which he allegedly began writing in 1999 and registered with the Writers Guild of America in 2002) includes the ahistorical feature of Churchill coming up with the idea of the British civilian armada helping evacuate Dunkirk during World War II, as well as that both scripts share a similar story arc that ends with Churchill delivering his “We shall fight on the beaches” speech.