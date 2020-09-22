Justice League Actor Ciaran Hinds Responds To Snyder Cut Getting Released

Diplomatic. In the Justice League trailer that Zack Snyder cut for DC FanDome, we saw updated shots of Steppenwolf. But we haven’t yet heard him speak in Ciaran Hinds’s voice. Will he be as chatty as a Bond villain, the way that he ended up being in the theatrical cut of the film? Or will he be a silent menace that unites the members of the Justice League in an effort to prevent him from acquiring the Motherboxes that Darkseid wants and needs.