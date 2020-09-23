Halloween Kills’ Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Set Video, And A Bucket Of Blood Is Involved

View this post on Instagram

Well the @cdcgov has strongly suggested we don’t go out and Trick or Treat on Halloween so...... like me here telling @andimatichak not to take away my bucket of blood, kids won’t like it either BUT WE MUST KEEP THEM SAFE. We can figure out creative ways for our pods to do candy scavenger hunts and fun activities at home and we can still do virtual Costume parades. I will figure out a way to do a VIRTUAL Halloween costume parade on my Instagram all day long on Halloween, October 31. Stay tuned for details and stay safe and HAPPY Halloween. @halloweenmovie