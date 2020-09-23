Halloween Kills’ Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Set Video, And A Bucket Of Blood Is Involved

Leave a Comment
This year in movies has been a unique one, as countless projects were pushed back when theaters were closed. One of the many highly anticipated movies to get this treatment is David Gordon Green's Halloween Kills. Originally set to arrive in theaters this October, the sequel was pushed back a full year to 2021. And while that wait will be difficult for the generations of Halloween fans out there, Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared an awesome video from the set... including a bucket of blood.
Jamie Lee Curtis is the most iconic scream queen of all time, and her version of Laurie Strode in 2018's Halloween was one deeply traumatized by her teenage encounter with Michael Myers. David Gordon Green and writer Danny McBride are re-teaming for two more sequels, starting with Halloween Kills. And while the pulic patiently waits for the movie's first full trailer, Jamie Lee Curtis shared a new video from the set, teasing just how bloody the sequel will be. Check it out below.
Halloween Kills: there will be blood. The above video shows Jamie Lee Curtis on set of the mysterious delayed movie, in Laurie Strode's signature wig. The movie will pick up immediately after the events of the 2018 installment, and it looks like the iconic actress is on the set used for the sneak peek video that was previously released. Does anyone else have FOMO?
The above video comes to us from Jamie Lee Curtis' personal Instagram page. She regularly uses social media to directly communicate with the public, this time focusing on the upcoming Halloween holiday IRL. While Halloween Kills was delayed a full year, she still wants help people celebrate the holiday safely. Curtis' caption shows her using the platform to try and encourage social distancing during Halloween, vowing to devote her Instagram to a virtual Halloween parade on October 31st.
In the Halloween Kills set video shows Jamie Lee Curtis in the set meant to be the back of a pick up truck. 2018's Halloween ended up with Laurie and her family trapping Michael inside her burning home, and being picked up by a stranger on the street. What's more, the brief clip of Halloween Kills that was released shows the very scene that Curtis was likely filming in the video, as Laurie begs for emergency workers to let the house burn. Check out the clip below.
Truly chilling stuff. Halloween Kills' theatrical cut is likely complete, as the movie was originally going to arrive in theaters shortly. But considering the massive box office haul that the 2018 flick made for Blumhouse, it makes sense that the studio would push back the slasher sequel a year. Still, the clip shows how much storytelling potential Halloween Kills has, making the additional wait all the more painful.
Anticipation for Halloween Kills has been steadily building since production began, with the cast and crew teasing a greatly expanded story. While the last movie was focused on Laurie's trauma and how it affected her family, David Gordon Green's sequel will show how the entire town of Haddonfield has reacted to Michael Myers' return. Plenty of returning characters from John Carpenter's Halloween will be returning, and it should be interesting to see which make it out alive.
Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 15th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.