Disney Is Moving Around Black Widow, Eternals And Some Other Huge Movies

However, just because Black Widow and Eternals are back to being May and November releases, respectively, doesn’t mean that the MCU slate will unfold the same way. Ever since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was officially announced at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, the plan was for it to come out after Eternals, and it was previously scheduled for May 7, 2021. Now that Black Widow has taken that spot, Shang-Chi has been moved to July 9, 2021, so we’ll end up seeing it before Eternals, despite the fact that Eternals has already finished principal photography and Shang-Chi is still shooting.