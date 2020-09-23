That Time IT’s Bill Skarsgard Made His Devil All The Time Co-Star Cry Over Pennywise

But the funniest thing about this kid, in that scene in particular, is that I sat down with him and his mother, and you know how when you’re dealing with a kid in sensitive scenes in a film that the kid would otherwise never see, you try to protect them? His mom was like, ‘Banks is very mature for his age. He’s not scared of horror movies or anything. He’s a pretty tough kid.’ And Banks was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not scared of monsters or anything. There’s just one thing that I’m kind of scared of and that’s Pennywise.’ And I was like, ‘… Pennywise?’ And I looked at the mother right away, and she was like, ‘Don’t say anything.’ He didn’t realize that Bill Skarsgård was the thing that haunted his nightmares. So I was like, ‘Bill, do not tell this kid that you are the clown.’ And Bill is like, ‘Oh my god. I’m totally going to tell him.’ So the day that we were shooting that scene, Bill was like, ‘They don’t think you can know this, but I know you’re a smart kid. I’m the clown in It.’ And Banks was like, ‘Whoa, that’s crazy. I didn’t know that. Alright.’ And I don’t know if this is connected, but in the middle of that scene Banks just burst into tears way before he was supposed to. I think that somehow really got to him.