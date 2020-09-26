5 Reasons Why Now Would Be The Perfect Time To Release Tenet On VOD

Which is why I think it would be perfect timing for Tenet to finally come home on VOD. You might be saying, well, just because you haven’t seen Tenet yet doesn’t mean that it should come home so soon, and I agree with you. While it would be pretty boss if movie studios catered to my every whim and desire, I actually have 5 key reasons why it would be in the movie’s best interest to come home right now. And since I can’t use time inversion like in the movie (I’m just slinging words here. I have no idea how “time inversion” works since I haven’t seen the movie yet), all I can say is, there’s no time like the present.