The Snyder Cut’s Reported Budget For HBO Max Is Seriously Expensive

The DC Extended Universe has had a wild tenure in theaters, full of plenty of surprising twists. Nowhere is this more clear than with Justice League, especially now that Zack Snyder will bring the Snyder Cut to HBO Max. Completing his original vision will include extensive visual effects and some reshoots, and the latest report about the budget makes it way more expensive than originally anticipated.
Superhero movies are notoriously expensive. And while the genre has been shown to break records and make tons of money, these types of releases are a financial risk. Justice League failed to perform at the box office, and now Zack Snyder is bringing his original vision for the ill-fated blockbuster to HBO Max. And the latest report indicates that the budget is a whopping $70 million.
This latest report comes to us from The Wrap, indicating that it's going to take a dizzying amount of money for Zack Snyder to complete Justice League's four hour-long episodes on HBO Max. When news of the Snyder Cut becoming a reality was first released, it was believed that it would take from $20-30 million dollars to complete. But if this latest report is to be believed, that's just the tip of the iceberg.
This massive sum is quite the investment for HBO Max, as the higher ups are no doubt hoping that Justice League's re-release on the streaming service inspires more people to sign up. But it stands to reasons that cutting together the four our long experience might cost a pretty penny. Visual effects are necessary in order to make super powers look and feel real, plus there's new footage being filmed in reshoots.
Reports of the Justice League reshoots came recently, with Ray Fisher, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot set to reprise their role for additional filming with Zack Snyder. While there's no indication as to whether Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa will follow suit, but the actors/crew will presumably need to be paid for their time. Ergo, budget.
With such a huge reported budget, there's no telling what Zack Snyder has in store for his cut of Justice League. The visionary filmmaker's vision was greatly altered in the theatrical cut, resulting in years of fan campaigns for the Snyder Cut. The movie's first trailer teased some of the many exciting changes including Superman's black suit, the inclusion of Iris West, and way more plot for Cyborg.
Now that Zack Snyder has reportedly accrued such a massive budget for his version of Justice League, there's no telling what bold narrative and visual choices he'll be bringing to life for HBO Max subscribers. We'll just have to wait and see more teases from the filmmaker, including his return to set these years later.
The Snyder Cut is expected to hit HBO Max in 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your movies next year.