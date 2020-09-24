Tom Felton's Response To Harry Potter Dad Jason Isaacs' Birthday Wishes Is Practically Perfect

Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton's birthday correspondence occurred over on their personal Twitter accounts. While the younger actor no doubt got plenty of well wishes from his friends, the message from Jason Isaacs is one that quickly went viral for fans of the Wizarding World. Isaacs thanked his Harry Potter co-star for the years of laughter and friendship, while also joking about Felton's beard. Plus, he let Felton know that he's now as old as Jesus, which is a hilariously bizarre way of celebrating his on screen son's birthday.