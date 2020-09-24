Tom Felton's Response To Harry Potter Dad Jason Isaacs' Birthday Wishes Is Practically Perfect

Leave a Comment
The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining the public for decades. Once J.K. Rowling's novels became a global sensation, they were soon adapted for film by Warner Bros. The actors who filled out that cast became iconic in their own right, even the villainous Malfoys. Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton played Lucius and Draco respectively, with the latter actor recently celebrating his 33rd birthday. Isaacs wished his on screen son well wishes, and Felton's response was A+.
The Malfoys are villains of the Harry Potter series, who are eventually given more layers in the latter chapters once Voldemort ascends and makes their lives a collective hell. And while they spent their time on the film sets scowling and muttering dark incantations, actors Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton seem to have bonded from their time collaborating. As such, their exchange for Felton's birthday was appropriately delightful. Check it out below.
I'm not crying, you're crying. Because while Jason Isaac's birthday wishes are full of quips and jokes, Tom Felton's response is sure to pierce the heart of countless Harry Potter fans out there. Namely because Felton referred to his co-star as "Dad." Malfoys have hearts after all.
Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton's birthday correspondence occurred over on their personal Twitter accounts. While the younger actor no doubt got plenty of well wishes from his friends, the message from Jason Isaacs is one that quickly went viral for fans of the Wizarding World. Isaacs thanked his Harry Potter co-star for the years of laughter and friendship, while also joking about Felton's beard. Plus, he let Felton know that he's now as old as Jesus, which is a hilariously bizarre way of celebrating his on screen son's birthday.
Tom Felton starred in all eight installments of the Harry Potter franchise, while Jason Isaacs made five appearances himself. Audiences watched the Malfoys slowly descend over the last three installments, eventually leading them to abandon Voldemort and the Death Eaters. Draco's story was eventually continues in the Cursed Child plays, with his son Scorpius being one of the protagonists.
As the Fantastic Beasts franchise continues to move forward in time, Harry Potter fans are wondering if the Malfoy family might eventually factor into the ongoing narrative. The Crimes of Grindelwald saw many familiar faces enter the narrative, including Dumbledore, McGonagall, and Nagini. And depending on how quickly in time the next three movies move, it seems plausible that Lucius could end up appearing.
Given the iconography of both Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton, Harry Potter fans are eager for the actors to eventually reprise their roles in another significant project. While Isaac's Lucius Malfoy has the potential to appear in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the fandom is also hoping to see Felton play Draco again. Namely, in a film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which could feature the original cast returning as adults. Fingers crossed.
