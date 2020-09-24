Why Michael B. Jordan Believes 'Justice' Should Be A Part Of His Work As An Actor

Along with these roles, Michael B. Jordan also has been getting into producing, with Creed II, Just Mercy and the upcoming Without Remorse being among films he also has behind-the-scenes credits on. He has also become the first major actor to adopt the use of an inclusion rider, which requires filmmakers to hit specific diversity benchmarks when hiring their cast and crew. Recently, Jordan started a drive-in movie series in honor of underrepresented communities, playing movies such as Get Out, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Coming To America.