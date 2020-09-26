Jimmy Fallon Straight Up Asked Jonathan Majors If He Was Joining The MCU

Leave a Comment
After months of radio silence, Marvel Studios has been gearing up for the upcoming Phase Four and beyond with some key news making its way to fans. We saw a new trailer for Wandavision ahead of its release on Disney+ this year, and learned Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany will be playing She-Hulk in her own series. But the biggest Marvel news to come out lately is that Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors may be playing Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3.
Kang the Conqueror is a huge villain in Marvel Comics that has the potential to have Thanos-level effects on the MCU going forward. When the actor recently paid a visit to the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host asked him straight-up about the casting. Here’s how Jonathan Majors responded:
Man I heard the same thing bro. I heard the same thing. It was like, ‘What, what what?!’ So, you know, we apparently have the same source. Because I heard it too.
Playing coy, I see. The actor, who has dropped jaws for his roles in The Last Black Man In San Francisco and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, didn’t look surprised to see Jimmy Fallon mention the MCU character he’s now associated with, but he didn’t confirm or deny it, either. By now, I’m sure you know the rules: once inducted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you're sworn to secrecy.
Jonathan Majors will reportedly appear in the upcoming Ant-Man 3, which is once again being directed by Peyton Reed and written by Rick and Morty guest scribe Jeff Loveness. The film will also stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily and Michael Douglas. Having such a serious and important villain in the threequel could not only give the Ant-Man movies the push it needs, but could have massive implications for the future of the MCU.
Nathaniel Richards, aka Kang is a time traveler from the 31st century, who is a descendant of the Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards. Since the Avengers are just coming off a huge time heist in order to reverse Thanos' genocidal plan, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Kang could come to blows with the team somehow. Check out Jonathan Majors’ appearance on the Tonight Show here:
It’s pretty awesome to see that the 31-year-old actor’s late-night talk show debut involves a bit of Marvel discussion. The actor is currently killing it on HBO’s new horror series Lovecraft Country, which follows Majors’ Atticus and Jurnee Smollett’s Leti as they come across terrifying monsters in the segregated south of the 1950s. Check out the most WTF moments from the latest sixth episode if you’ve been tuning in. We’ll also keep you updated on what’s next for the MCU right here on CinemaBlend.