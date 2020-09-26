Jimmy Fallon Straight Up Asked Jonathan Majors If He Was Joining The MCU

After months of radio silence, Marvel Studios has been gearing up for the upcoming Phase Four and beyond with some key news making its way to fans. We saw a new trailer for Wandavision ahead of its release on Disney+ this year, and learned Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany will be playing She-Hulk in her own series. But the biggest Marvel news to come out lately is that Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors may be playing Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3.