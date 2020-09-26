Twilight Producer Talks About The Franchise He Regrets Losing, And It’s A Big One

When I was at Summit, I was bidding against Lionsgate on The Hunger Games, and we were the final two bidders. At the very end, Suzanne Collins’ agent countered to both of us. We countered back at Summit, and Lionsgate said, 'OK [to their counteroffer.]' I remember someone saying, 'Win some, lose some.' I was like, 'No, this was a big one.' My lesson at that time was if you really, truly believe in something, don’t get too clever with that deal. The project’s never going to live or die by that extra 5 or 10 percent. But what was so great is that once Lionsgate acquired Summit, I was able to be reunited with that book that I adored and take over from Catching Fire on.