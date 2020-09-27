Hackers Director Talks About Why They Portrayed The Internet That Way

Iain Softley was one of many movie directors who tried to tackle the impact of the internet in the mid-1990s. Though Hackers is, in many ways, very much a product of its time, it has amassed a bit of a cult following in the two and a half decades since it first hit theaters. Though it stars future A-lister Angelina Jolie, as well as her future-former husband Jonny Lee Miller, Laurence Mason, and ‘90s stalwart Matthew Lillard, it also draws fans in with its over-the-top aesthetic. Or maybe it’s because it reminds us of a time when the stakes associated with the internet only seemed liked they could get as high as they are today.