7 Marvel Characters Gary Oldman Would Be Perfect To Play

Mephisto

Still, it is a challenge when thinking of suitable Marvel characters for Gary Oldman and not imagining all the great villains he could be. Not to mention, he might get an especially big kick out of the makeup that it would require to turn him into Mephisto, an extra-dimensional demon who is often thought of as the Satan of the Marvel Universe for how dangerously powerful and mischievous he is. It is the kind of role that any actor who relishes in playing a baddie would kill for and someone like Oldman might just have to casually suggest in order to land, but there is another one who would be a special treat for the audience if he played it.