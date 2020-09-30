How Christopher Lloyd Jokingly Crushed The Dreams Of Back To The Future 4 Hopefuls Everywhere

Back to the Future arguably ranks as one of the best movie trilogies of all time, if not at the top of the list. Lord of the Rings, Star Wars and Toy Story are close by, depending on your personal preference, but Robert Zemekis’ franchise has something in particular the rest don't have: it has never dared been touched beyond the original three movies. It's as contained as it gets, and there’s something special about that in a world of Hollywood time traveling with its ideas more than the DeLorean’s leftover mileage could handle.