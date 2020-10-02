5 Issues The Flash Needs To Overcome With Featuring Multiple Versions Of Batman

For Michael Keaton, this could more or less be a satisfying send-off to his Batman or a way for him to play some form of mentor. For example, if there's some plan for him to mentor Terry McGinnis or similar character (which is an option that's certainly on the table), then his Batman arc would ideally put him towards a path like that in this movie. In terms of Ben Affleck, I suppose his future as Batman largely depends on how DC decides to continue its cinematic endeavors in the coming years. There was once a time it seemed a no-brainer his days as Batman were over, but now with the Snyder Cut coming out, can we be so sure about that? The Flash may be our biggest tease as to what the fate of the Snyder-verse is, so there will be many eyes on what becomes of Affleck's Batman.