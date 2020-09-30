How X-Men’s Tye Sheridan Feels About Cyclops Being Recast For The MCU

No one really owns those characters right? I was excited and honored to play Scott Summers after James Marsden. I always looked up to that guy and I always thought he was super cool in those movies and a good guy and a great actor and I think a lot of people would probably have... They're part of the X-Men franchise now, probably feel the same way towards, all the actors that played the roles before them, it's just, I think it's an honor to kind of fill the shoes if something that's great or someone that's great. I don't think I would feel weird, you know, as long as it... I think they're doing, the cast is doing, the story justice and they're doing the X-Men world justice.