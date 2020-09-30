Surprise, The Matrix 4 Will Feature Another Returning Actor From The Original Trilogy

This news comes to us from Deadline, and is sure to excite the hardcore Matrix fans out there who are eager to see what Lana Wachowski has in store for the upcoming sequel. The movie was given a ton of advanced credit for its inclusion of original cast members, although there are some notable absences. Daniel Bernhardt's Agent Johnson made a serious impression in The Matrix Reloaded, and it'll be interesting to see how he factors into this new mysterious story.