A24's Minari Trailer: The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun Stars In Emotional Family Drama

One could imagine that Lee Issac Chung and his cast were more on the happy side of the crying spectrum when shepherding Minari through this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film looks like an absolutely emotional experience in the same vein of past films like The Farewell and Waves, which is a particular style of film that A24 accels at fostering in its ranks. On top of all of that promise is the fact that Chung’s picture actually won two pretty significant accolades at Sundance back in January, with Minari snagging both the Grand Jury Prize as well as the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award.