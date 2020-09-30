Why Christopher Nolan Should Break Tradition And Make Tenet 2

I found myself feeling like a lot of the elements that made the concept interesting were aspects of the plot that were left to one’s imagination. Sure, Tenet is from the point of view of John David Washington’s Protagonist, but this in turn left a blind spot in the movie. Tenet is almost like if Back To The Future was just about Marty McFly telling his parents or kids what happened when he used the time machine to prevent something horrible without the audience completely going along for the ride. I’d like to see the Protagonist in the future and more of the mission with Robert Pattinson’s Neil in a sequel. Shots of expensive boats are pretty and all, but how cool would it be to see Nolan's vision of the future that are only being referenced as stakes.