What Matters Most To Ana De Armas About Playing A Bond Girl In No Time To Die

Just as there is a long cinema tradition of James Bond himself, there is also the long tradition of what has come to be known as the "Bond Girl." There is always at least one beautiful woman that crosses James Bond's path on every adventure. Often they are little more than a love interest, but sometimes they've been his equals and occasionally they're even his adversaries. Ana de Armas becomes the newest member of this tradition in No Time to Die but the actress says her primary goal with her character was to break out of stereotypes and give a performance that represents women well.