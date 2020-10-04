Seven: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About David Fincher's 1995 Thriller

The Film's Title Sequence Was Constructed In A Way To Make The Audience Curious About The Killer

The opening title sequence from Seven will forever go down as one of the most memorable and exciting of the '90s, and even though John Doe wasn't revealed until the final act of the 1995 thriller, director David Fincher and title designed Kyle Cooper, set the introduction up in a way that would make the audience curious about that the killer they wouldn't actually meet for more than 90 minutes.

Speaking with Empire in 2010, Cooper revealed that he and Fincher wanted to come up with something so evil that the audience would remember it, and judging by its legacy, the decision of having scratched frames, a remixed version of Nine Inch Nails' "Closer," and all those quick cuts paid off.