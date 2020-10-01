Chadwick Boseman Was Honored By The Spawn Comics, See The Tribute

Leave a Comment
Celebrity deaths are known for having an effect on the general public. This is especially true for the recent passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, who recently died after a private battle with colon cancer. His death has hit fans hard, especially due to his iconic tenure as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and status as a real-life hero for many. Plenty of tributes have been pouring in as a result, including in the comics. And that extends to the new issues of Spawn, with creator Todd Mcfarlane transforming Boseman into the titular antihero.
Chadwick Boseman's career and life has been celebrated by countless figures since his sudden death at the end of August. Boseman played a variety of historical Black figures in biopics, and also broke new ground in regards to representation in Ryan Coogler's Black Panther. His loss was felt by countless fans, and the latest tribute to the late actor had added T'Challa to the Spawn universe. Check it out below.
Wakanda forever, indeed. The above image is an awesome crossover moment, where Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther was given the power of Spawn. And while this isn't a pairing that we'll ever see on the big screen, seeing these two comic properties combine is a great way to pay tribute to Boseman's ongoing legacy.
The above image comes to us from the Twitter of Spawn creator Todd McFarlane. While the writer has been busy developing a new silver screen adaptation for his character, Chadwick Boseman's sudden death was a seismic event in the comic book world. Marvel comic put out new issues dedicated to Boseman's memory, and Image Comics followed suit with the above cover art.
After revealing the gorgeous Spawn comic book art that pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman's legacy, Todd McFarlane also went on to explain why Black Panther and his character crossed over in this unique way. As he put it,
Given the limited amount of minority characters in the comic industry today that are considered major Superheroes, I thought it appropriate for one of those well-known heroes (Spawn) to pay tribute to a man who made a lasting impact on helping shape such a strong superhero of color. Chadwick Boseman is a person who honed his skills and then made a career using them. Then he fought a fight against his own body that showed the true spirit of this man. We should all admire the traits Chadwick shared with us. And the inspiration he gave to millions of children around the globe who got to see a strong, meaningful and proud hero that looked like themselves.
Well said. Chadwick Boseman's legacy is something that will last years after his death. His starring role as Black Panther in the MCU was a major step forward in regards to diversity and representation in the superhero genre. What's more, Ryan Coogler's blockbuster broke records at the box office, and earned a whopping seven Oscar nominations, taking home awards for its score, costuming, and production design.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated as more tributes honoring Chadwick Boseman's legacy become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.