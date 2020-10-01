Chadwick Boseman Was Honored By The Spawn Comics, See The Tribute

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Celebrity deaths are known for having an effect on the general public. This is especially true for the recent passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, who recently died after a private battle with colon cancer. His death has hit fans hard, especially due to his iconic tenure as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and status as a real-life hero for many. Plenty of tributes have been pouring in as a result, including in the comics. And that extends to the new issues of Spawn, with creator Todd Mcfarlane transforming Boseman into the titular antihero.