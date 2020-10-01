Donald Glover Admits He Likes To ‘Skulk’ On Other Celebs Because The Internet

Since Community, Donald Glover has gradually risen to be one of the hottest stars in Hollywood, thanks to his hit TV show Atlanta, his knock-out performance as Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars universe, and his latest appearance voicing Simba in The Lion King. With so much fame, you’d think he’d use his presence on the internet like other celebrities, but he doesn't. He has accounts, but he doesn't really use them. Still, that hasn’t stopped him from using the internet to 'skulk' on other celebs, as he recently noted.