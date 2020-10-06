Dream Casting The Silence Of The Lambs With More Diversity

It’s kind of hard to think of any other actor portraying Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs, but if there’s any I can think of, it would have to be Idris Elba. He can be cold one minute, and entirely charming the next. He’s the kind of actor who you are immediately drawn to, but it’s only a trap. He has you right where he wants you. It’s probably his role on The Wire that makes me most think of Idris Elba as Hannibal Lecter. In that show, he was beyond sophisticated, but also not above having a kid killed if he deemed it necessary. Mads Mikkelsen did a great job of playing Lecter on the show, Hannibal, but if there was another movie version of Silence of the Lambs today, I would pick Idris Elba to reprise the role.