Ghosts Nearly Cast One Of Abbott Elementary's Standout Stars, And I Can't Decide Which Show Would Be More Different Had It Happened

When it comes to network sitcom hits on the 2025 TV schedule, Ghosts and Abbott Elementary are no doubt two of the best. Whether it's the CBS cast full of rising stars like Brandon Scott Jones and Danielle Pinnock or ABC’s cast full of Hollywood vets Lisa Ann Walter and Tyler James Williams, it's hard to imagine either show without its ensemble. So, hearing that Ghosts almost landed one of Quinta Brunson’s top Abbott stars is bonkers.

Now, I can't stop thinking about what might have been if Sheryl Lee Ralph played Alberta instead of Barbara.

What Sheryl Lee Ralph Said About Almost Being On Ghosts

Before officially receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Ralph reflected on her career in Broadway and Hollywood with Variety. She revealed that the late 2010s proved to be a bit of a bumpy patch in finding the right TV pilot, though Ghosts was apparently a somewhat open offer for her.

However, it was for the role of Alberta, one of many spirits in the large ensemble, and Ralph was motivated to find a job that had her higher on the call sheet. So, she took a different gig, but that show ended up not making it to air. Meanwhile, Danielle Pinnock took the role in the CBS sitcom that got picked up and is now in its fourth season.

That's when Quinta Brunson and Abbott came into the picture. Reflecting on all of that, the Emmy-winning actress said:

I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t play it right. I made the wrong choice. It’s lipstick and lashes under the bridge now, girl. Somebody else has that role — somebody who’s very talented and perfectly cast. I’m sitting there, looking out the window and thinking about what’s next, and I get a call. ‘Ms. Ralph?’

Frankly, I'm really pleased in how everything turned out for both ensembles. While the possible CBS casting is exciting to hear about, there's no one else who could fill Mrs. Howard's polished shoes.

However, thinking about how different these shows could have been is wild.

Ghosts Would Be Wildly Different (Not In A Bad Way) With Sheryl Lee Ralph as Alberta Haynes

The thought of Sheryl Lee Ralph and the Ghosts crew is an exciting one. And there’s no doubt in my mind the series would do as well as it has (it recently snagged a two-season renewal ) if Ralph were in the cast, and she would have been just as funny as she is on Abbott.

I can easily see Ralph taking on the flapper era jazz singer’s qualities, including Alberta's underrated ghost power , with ease. I also think she'd have great chemistry with the cast.

I can’t really picture anyone other than Danielle Pinnock as Ms. Alberta Haynes, though. So, I think the cosmic side of Hollywood worked itself out just fine in regards to casting the right women in the right shows.

However, with this BTS bit, and Ghosts bringing in so many fun guests for Season 4 , I would love to see Ralph make a cameo as a Haynes relative of some sort!

Abbott Elementary Would Be Incomplete Without Sheryl Lee Ralph's Barbara Howard

Abbott Elementary would be entirely different without Ralph, and Quinta Brunson knew that.

After a brief time working together on Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Fabulous Four alum felt like the now ABC showrunner was studying her.

Timing-wise, it couldn’t have been better; the pair joined forces after the missed Ghosts part and the failed sitcom and never looked back. And thank god, because the thought of anyone else taking on Barbara Howard’s celebrity mix-up running gag or heartfelt moments with the teachers and kids is incomprehensible to me.

As one of the many notable stars of the ABC hit, the Moesha actress found all that she was looking for. While Abbott is an ensemble, each character can and does stand independently of the others. Ralph’s Mrs. Howard anchors every other staff and faculty member of the school perfectly. I wouldn’t change a thing about the heartfelt comedy.

Overall, everything worked out the way it was supposed to, as Ralph landed on Abbott and Pinnock got the role on Ghosts. Now, we can enjoy both of them every week as they continue to kill it on Abbott, which airs on ABC and is streamable with a Hulu subscription, and Ghosts, which is on CBS and can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription.