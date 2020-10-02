Actor Rick Moranis In Hospital Following Sucker Punch In New York City

It’s been said before, and it’s surely going to be said again before the year is out, but 2020 is wild. A new example of the typical unpredictability that we’ve seen in this calendar year is one that is disgusting to hear about, but thankfully isn’t a total tragedy. Beloved actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched on the streets of New York yesterday, but thankfully is recovering in the hospital, after some injuries related to the fallout of this attack.