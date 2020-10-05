You Won’t Have To Be A Gamer To Be Interested In Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy

You know what also helps is, if you have a character who is realizing the rules of a world, you're able to have an audience surrogate. So I just saw something where I was like, 'Oh, like Chernobyl.' I was watching Chernobyl and I was like, ‘Wow, that was brilliant to have the [Stellan] Skarsgard character know nothing, so that the other guy could literally explain how a nuclear reactor works.’ And it's basically a very smart way of educating the audience about the rules of engagement, the rules of the game. Free Guy does something similar because as Guy awakens [he thinks] 'Wait, what is happening? How does this work?' It allows us to have him learn it, just as a non-gaming audience member would be learning it. But I think the other thing is to never be so inside-y, wink-wink, inside baseball with the jokes, that half the audience feels excluded. But that is the line we're going to walk and it's a line I'm sure we're going to continue to explore as we edit the movie and put it in front of audiences and realize that, 'Have we gone far enough? Have we gone too far?'