Ryan Reynolds Has A Spot-On Response After Rick Moranis Got Sucker Punched

Rick Moranis is one of the most beloved (and missed) stars in all of Hollywood, so you can imagine that many were shocked and upset to hear this week that he was sucker punched while walking in New York. The outpouring of support from fans across social media has been beautiful to see, as it shows just how much the veteran actor means to so many. Ryan Reynolds, who recently enlisted Moranis’ help for a hilarious commercial, has now chimed in on the news. And as expected, he responded in the most Ryan Reynolds way possible.