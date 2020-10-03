Ryan Reynolds Has A Spot-On Response After Rick Moranis Got Sucker Punched

Leave a Comment
Rick Moranis is one of the most beloved (and missed) stars in all of Hollywood, so you can imagine that many were shocked and upset to hear this week that he was sucker punched while walking in New York. The outpouring of support from fans across social media has been beautiful to see, as it shows just how much the veteran actor means to so many. Ryan Reynolds, who recently enlisted Moranis’ help for a hilarious commercial, has now chimed in on the news. And as expected, he responded in the most Ryan Reynolds way possible.
Shortly after the initial news broke, Rick Moranis’ reps told THR that the 67-year-old actor was doing “fine” and that he was “grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.” Despite this, Ryan Reynolds displayed a bit of regret for “exposing” the star to the craziness that is 2020. Check out his perfect response down below:
Although Ryan Reynolds may be the one responsible for bringing Rick Moranis back into the spotlight via that sweet Mint Mobile commercial, he’s far from the person to blame for the attack. Nevertheless, it was sweet of him to send his well wishes to Moranis, who was initially sent to the hospital for pain in his head, back and hip.
Rick Moranis has rarely acted over the last few decades, but the star is far from retired. And to our delight, he’s actually popped up in a few projects as of late. In addition to Reynolds’ commercial, he also appeared in an episode of Disney+’s Prop Culture. During his segment, Moranis discussed the fact that a number of his famous ‘80s characters wore headgear that has since become iconic. This makes for a very interesting connection between fan-favorites like Louis Tully and Dark Helmet.
What’s even more exciting is that Rick Moranis is about to re-enter the acting realm in a major way, as he’s set to reprise his role famous role as Wayne Szalinski in a new Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel. The movie, titled Shrunk, is being directed by Captain America: The First Avenger’s Joe Johnston and was set to start filming this year before the onset of the global health crisis. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.
When asked why he decided to return to the franchise, Moranis explained that the project simply piqued his interest. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which did not appeal to the actor.
With everything Rick Moranis has done and is planning to do, fans (including myself) are more than ready to place him in bubble wrap to protect him from 2020. But as Ryan Reynolds said, it’s good to hear that he’s doing well and, hopefully, he’ll be back and ready to work in no time.
