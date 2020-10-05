After A Mummy Tomb Was Opened, The Internet Made Brendan Fraser Viral With A+ References

In case you haven't been paying attention, 2020 thus far has been a total shitshow... and this news story makes us think that somebody out there was dumb enough to say something along the lines of, "Well, it couldn't get any worse, right?" This week it was revealed that ancient mummies have been unearthed in Egypt, and their caskets are being opened for the first time in more than 2,500 years. Cue all of the curses.

Fortunately, our society's obsession with movies means that we know exactly who to turn to in such a crisis – which is why Brendan Fraser's name started trending on Twitter today.

With a video of the mummy tomb being opened circulating online, many social media users have taken the opportunity to make different variations of the same joke, all of them specifically referencing the beloved 1999 action hit The Mummy starring Brendan Fraser as adventurer Rick O'Connell: