After Warner Bros. Delays, The Matrix 4 Is Actually Hitting Theaters Sooner Than Expected

Trinity in The Matrix

Due to global health issues and closed theaters, it's been an unprecedented year for the film world. Tons of projects were pushed back a result, some a full calendar year. This most recently happened over at Warner Bros. as upcoming movies in the DC Extended Universe were given new release dates. DC fans are no doubt disappointed to have to wait for these highly anticipated movies, but there's a silver lining. Namely, because The Matrix 4 will be hitting theaters a few months earlier than anticipated.

Lana Wachowski is back directing/writing The Matrix 4, which will feature the return of franchise favorites like Keanu Reeves' Neo. The blockbuster was in the midst of filming when the set was shut down for a number of months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This halt in filming resulted in a 2022 release date, but now it's been moved back up a number of months. The Matrix 4 will now hit theaters on December 22nd, 2021.

This latest update comes to us from Variety, which reveals the myriad date changes Warner Bros. just announced. The DCEU is going to be delayed across the board, The Matrix fans got some much needed good news. Because now instead of the fourth movie hitting theaters in April of 2022, the long awaited sequel will now squeeze in before 2021 ends.

The news about The Matrix 4's new release date is a silver lining in an otherwise disappointing announcement from the studio. But considering Lana Wachowski's return to the sci-fi property was initially expected to hit theaters in May of 2021, it's exciting that the blockbuster will at least land in its intended year. That is, as long as filming continues without any more delays.

Luckily, it seems like things are moving forward swimmingly on the mysterious set of The Matrix 4. Lana Wachowski and company are currently in Berlin filming the mysterious sequel, with the cast and crew offering vague but exciting updates. Keanu Reeves seems to be having fun cryptically speaking about the movie's plot, which will include a significant love story.

Indeed, moviegoers are completely in the dark regarding exactly what The Matrix 4 will be about. The ending of The Matrix Revolutions felt pretty cut and dry, with both Neo and Trinity sacrificing themselves to finally end the conflict between man and machine. But with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss both reprising their roles, there's no telling where the story will go.

Aside from the love story teased by Keanu Reeves, The Matrix 4 is also expected to feature plenty of mind-blowing action sequences. The franchise is known for breaking new ground in this way, and John Wick creator Chad Stahelski has returned to the property to help with the action. He's also teasing that Lana Wachowski's vision for the blockbuster is wild, which should help build anticipation during the long wait until its release.

The Matrix 4 is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 22, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.

