Why The Justice League Press Tour Was ‘Super Awkward’ For Henry Cavill

Basically, much like Henry Cavill, we are all ready to flush away the memories of anything that happened in Justice League, and turn our attentions to a version that’s expected to do right by the actor: Zack Snyder’s Justice League. And I think it speaks volumes that the very first clip that Snyder shared with fans during the Justice Con convention was of a resurrected Superman (Cavill) in his black suit. Why hide what we all know is coming?

That was followed by this fantastic trailer that Snyder shared at DC FanDome: