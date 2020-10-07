Jurassic World: Dominion Set Shutting Down Over COVID Concerns, But There's Good News

Leave a Comment
The world is getting used to having to wait a little longer for Jurassic World: Dominion, what with the climate of current events causing the film to push its 2021 release date to a later date. But now, the production of director Colin Trevorrow’s return to the Jurassic World franchise is unfortunately being put on hold due to COVID concerns. But there’s good news, as the film won’t be down for too long, as the dino action is set to be back in production after a two week break.
Using a cute photo of a baby Triceratops wearing a mask, Colin Trevorrow took to Twitter to announce that there were some positive test results on the Jurassic World: Dominion set. Thankfully, Trevorrow’s update carried the following positive reinforcement when it comes to his current gig:
Jurassic World: Dominion will now be seen on its recently rescheduled date of June 10, 2022. So stay tune to CinemaBlend for further news as it breaks.
