Star Wars Fan Animated Luke And Kylo’s Conflict From Colin Trevorrow’s Episode IX, And I Can’t Look Away

Luke in The Last Jedi

With the release of J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the nine-film Skywalker Saga has ended forever. But Jurassic World: Dominion filmmaker Colin Trevorrow was originally set to direct Episode IX, with a wildly different vision for the movie titled Duel of the Fates. The script for that version of the blockbuster was leaked months ago, and now one fan has animated a conflict between Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren.

Kylo Ren's morality is a main narrative thread going through the sequel trilogy, and The Last Jedi revealed the character's dark history with his uncle/mentor Luke Skywalker. The two character didn't share any screen time throughout The Rise of Skywalker's runtime, but Colin Trevorrow originally scripted another confrontation between the two Jedi. One fan has animated it to go along with the leaked script, and I can't look away. Check it out below.

Holy FOMO. This awesome new sequence seems like a thrilling experience, especially on the big screen. Luckily the talent of animators helped to bring the sequence to life, showing off Colin Trevorrow's bold vision for Episode IX. Let's break down what we're being shown in an alternate galaxy far, far away.

The above video comes to us from the Youtube account Star Wars Theory. The account is dedicated to George Lucas' beloved space opera, with the above video focusing specifically on the leaked script for The Duel of Fates. In it we see Ben Solo traveling to Darth Vader's abandoned castle on Mustafar, the very planet that transformed Anakin into the Sith Lord.

In the video Kylo Ren is without his signature mask, with Adam Driver's character growing an unkept beard. While entering Vader's castle, Luke appears to his nephew as a Force Ghost. He once again urges him to turn away from the Dark Side, and go return to Carrie Fisher's General Leia. Unfortunately he turns away, and we meet another iconic Star Wars character, this time through a hologram.

Like The Rise of Skywalker, Colin Trevorrow's leaked script for Episode IX included Kylo Ren finding an old Sith Holocron. In it included a hologram of from Palpatine, with an old message meant for Darth Vader himself. But as he's learning about Palpatine's plans for Luke, the device realizes he's not Vader and electrocutes him with dark Sith magic. Does anyone else have chills?

The above video further shows just how different Colin Trevorrow's vision for Episode IX was when compared to The Rise of Skywalker's theatrical release. The leaked script features tons of wild moments like this, which were luckily brought to life through animation. In the end J.J. Abrams returned to wrap up the trilogy he started with The Force Awakens, which got a mixed reaction from the fandom.

CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Star Wars as details become public.

How Rey Kenobi May Have Changed Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
