Star Wars Fan Animated Luke And Kylo’s Conflict From Colin Trevorrow’s Episode IX, And I Can’t Look Away

With the release of J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the nine-film Skywalker Saga has ended forever. But Jurassic World: Dominion filmmaker Colin Trevorrow was originally set to direct Episode IX, with a wildly different vision for the movie titled Duel of the Fates. The script for that version of the blockbuster was leaked months ago, and now one fan has animated a conflict between Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren.