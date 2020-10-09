Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Adds Jamie Foxx’s Electro To The MCU

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and it's been difficult for fans to patiently wait given Phase Four's various delays. The anticipation has only grown with every new announcement, and that includes any and all Spider-Man 3 news. It was recently announced that Jamie Foxx will be reprising his Amazing Spider-Man role Electro in the upcoming theequel, with fans wondering if the spider-verse will be unlocked in the process. And new fan art brings Foxx into the MCU with a distinctly more realistic appearance.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 hit theaters back in 2014, marking Andrew Garfield's final appearance as Peter Parker. The movie also introduced Jamie Foxx as Electro, as it set up the Sinister Six's eventual formation. But Electro was surprisingly blue in appearance, something that Foxx has already confirmed is changing in the MCU. A piece of fan art imagined what this might be, with a far more realistic and human appearance. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? In this image we can see what Jamie Foxx might look like as a new version of Electro in Spider-Man 3. This time the character is using technology to due battle with Spider-Man, rather than having permanent electric powers. It's a bold visual, and one that fits in well with Michael Keaton's Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming.
The above piece of fan art comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Malcolm Kenneth. They've got a clear interest in comic book properties, and often renders casting announcements into reality for the countless Marvel fans out there. This image of Jamie Foxx as Electro is no exception, and fits in well with the visual language of both the Spider-Man franchise and MCU as a whole.
While the Marvel Cinematic Universe deals with superheroes and even cosmic stories, there's always an effort to make each character more realistic than the comic book source material. Villains like Whiplash and Vulture have been given their abilities through the movie's tech, rather than having superheroic powers. There's no telling how Spider-Man 3, but it would make sense of Jamie Foxx's updated Electro might go this tech route for his abilities as well.
Jamie Foxx's casting in Spider-Man 3 is one of the many exciting updates to come from the highly anticipated blockbuster. Director Jon Watts is back for his third installment in the MCU, and it looks like the threequel will deal with some high concepts. It was recently announced that Benedict Cumberbatch will be playing Doctor Strange in the blockbuster, and fans are wondering if the multiverse might be opened up in the process.
Tom Holland's Spider-Man debuted in Captain America: Civil War, and appeared in five movies throughout the course of Phase Three. He's quickly become a fan favorite in the process, and fans are eager to see how Spidey story continues in Phase Four. The stakes have never been higher, especially after J. Jonah Jameson appeared with a video revealing Peter Parker's identity and framing him for killing Mysterio.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Spider-Man 3 as more details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.