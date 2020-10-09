What Black Box’s Stars Say About Working With The Movie’s Freaky Contortionist

“You get the fear for free.” That’s such an awesome way for Mamoudou Athie to explain how terrifying it was to actually act on set next to Troy James, a gifted contortionist who is able to perform tricks with his body that normal people cannot, and should not, be able to do. But Athie elaborates that having this type of co-star on set meant that the scares and the bizarre nature of the scenes was evident ON the days of filming, which only enhanced the terror and helped it come through onto the screen.