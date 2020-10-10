Rob Riggle Explains Why Robert De Niro Works Well In Comedy Even Though He’s Not A Comedian

It goes without saying that Robert De Niro is one of the greatest actors of our time. Having been a veteran of the film industry for over 50 years, he’s taken on a variety of roles, though most know him for his dramatic roles in classics like Mean Streets or Taxi Driver. This can cause some to overlook the more comedic roles that he’s taken on over the years. And as De Niro’s co-star Rob Riggle can tell you, the actor definitely knows how comedy works, despite not being a comedian.