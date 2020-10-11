Everybody’s Talking About Jamie As Trailer Drops For LGBTQ Movie Based On Musical

Tom MacRae was back to help with the screenplay for the movie, with some help from Dan Gillespie Sells. Richard E. Grant, Lauren Patel, Sharon Horgan and Ralph Ineson also star in the movie, which has been in the works for a while (since 2018 in fact). Initially, fans of Everybody’s Talking about Jamie would have gotten the film in 2020. It was one of the many movies scheduled to come out this year that has been delayed due to the pandemic.